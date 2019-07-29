Newgen Software Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 113.57 crore, up 24.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Newgen Software Technologies Ltd are:

Net Sales at Rs 113.57 crore in June 2019 up 24.64% from Rs. 91.12 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.71 crore in June 2019 down 24.54% from Rs. 2.27 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.36 crore in June 2019 up 32.91% from Rs. 6.29 crore in June 2018.

Newgen Software EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.33 in June 2018.

Newgen Software shares closed at 285.65 on July 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -5.16% returns over the last 6 months and 19.79% over the last 12 months.