Newgen Software Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 234.90 crore, up 26.15% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 01:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Newgen Software Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 234.90 crore in December 2022 up 26.15% from Rs. 186.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.18 crore in December 2022 up 3.22% from Rs. 45.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.02 crore in December 2022 up 4.96% from Rs. 61.95 crore in December 2021.

Newgen Software EPS has increased to Rs. 6.78 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.58 in December 2021.

Newgen Software shares closed at 410.90 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.26% returns over the last 6 months and -32.30% over the last 12 months.

Newgen Software Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 234.90 201.76 186.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 234.90 201.76 186.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 107.59 103.64 87.59
Depreciation 4.79 4.74 3.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 71.58 65.82 43.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.94 27.56 51.14
Other Income 9.28 7.11 6.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 60.23 34.68 58.08
Interest 0.99 1.08 0.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 59.23 33.60 57.45
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 59.23 33.60 57.45
Tax 12.05 6.11 11.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 47.18 27.49 45.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 47.18 27.49 45.71
Equity Share Capital 69.64 69.62 69.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.78 3.95 6.58
Diluted EPS 6.75 3.93 6.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.78 3.95 6.58
Diluted EPS 6.75 3.93 6.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 20, 2023 01:00 pm