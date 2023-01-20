English
    Newgen Software Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 234.90 crore, up 26.15% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 01:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Newgen Software Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 234.90 crore in December 2022 up 26.15% from Rs. 186.20 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.18 crore in December 2022 up 3.22% from Rs. 45.71 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.02 crore in December 2022 up 4.96% from Rs. 61.95 crore in December 2021.

    Newgen Software EPS has increased to Rs. 6.78 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.58 in December 2021.

    Newgen Software shares closed at 410.90 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.26% returns over the last 6 months and -32.30% over the last 12 months.

    Newgen Software Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations234.90201.76186.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations234.90201.76186.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost107.59103.6487.59
    Depreciation4.794.743.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses71.5865.8243.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.9427.5651.14
    Other Income9.287.116.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.2334.6858.08
    Interest0.991.080.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax59.2333.6057.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax59.2333.6057.45
    Tax12.056.1111.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities47.1827.4945.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period47.1827.4945.71
    Equity Share Capital69.6469.6269.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.783.956.58
    Diluted EPS6.753.936.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.783.956.58
    Diluted EPS6.753.936.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Newgen Software #Newgen Software Technologies #Results
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 01:00 pm