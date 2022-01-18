Newgen Software Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 186.20 crore, up 10.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 186.20 crore in December 2021 up 10.1% from Rs. 169.12 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.71 crore in December 2021 up 38.94% from Rs. 32.90 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.95 crore in December 2021 down 9.55% from Rs. 68.49 crore in December 2020.

Newgen Software EPS has increased to Rs. 6.58 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.76 in December 2020.

Newgen Software shares closed at 643.30 on January 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.04% returns over the last 6 months and 114.83% over the last 12 months.