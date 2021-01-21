Newgen Software Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 169.12 crore, up 4.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 169.12 crore in December 2020 up 4.83% from Rs. 161.33 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.90 crore in December 2020 up 38.61% from Rs. 23.74 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.49 crore in December 2020 up 78.69% from Rs. 38.33 crore in December 2019.

Newgen Software EPS has increased to Rs. 4.76 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.46 in December 2019.

Newgen Software shares closed at 317.70 on January 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 81.75% returns over the last 6 months and 55.35% over the last 12 months.