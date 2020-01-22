Newgen Software Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 161.33 crore, up 17.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 161.33 crore in December 2019 up 17.14% from Rs. 137.72 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.74 crore in December 2019 up 59.69% from Rs. 14.86 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.33 crore in December 2019 up 42.02% from Rs. 26.99 crore in December 2018.

Newgen Software EPS has increased to Rs. 3.46 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.19 in December 2018.

Newgen Software shares closed at 239.30 on January 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given -16.33% returns over the last 6 months and -20.59% over the last 12 months.