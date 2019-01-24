Newgen Software Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 137.72 crore, up 27.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 137.72 crore in December 2018 up 27.79% from Rs. 107.77 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.86 crore in December 2018 up 38.88% from Rs. 10.70 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.99 crore in December 2018 up 59.52% from Rs. 16.92 crore in December 2017.

Newgen Software EPS has increased to Rs. 2.19 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.71 in December 2017.

Newgen Software shares closed at 242.80 on August 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given 1.82% returns over the last 6 months and -3.80% over the last 12 months.