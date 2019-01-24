App
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 10:19 PM IST

Newgen Software Q3 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 18 crore

Total income of Newgen Software jumped around 34 percent to Rs 164.77 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 123 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2017-18.

PTI
IT company Newgen Software Technologies on Thursday posted an over two-fold jump in its net profit at Rs 18 crore in the third quarter ended December 2018. The company had registered a net profit of Rs 8.65 crore in the same period a year ago.

First Published on Jan 24, 2019 10:16 pm

