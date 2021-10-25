MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Newgen Software Q2 PAT up 28% to Rs 37.4 crore

Consolidated revenue from operations increased by 20 per cent to Rs 185.5 crore from Rs 155 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.

PTI
October 25, 2021 / 09:18 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IT company Newgen Software on Monday posted a 28 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 37.4 crore for the quarter ended September.

The company had recorded a PAT of Rs 29.2 crore in the same quarter a year ago, it said in a statement.

Consolidated revenue from operations increased by 20 per cent to Rs 185.5 crore from Rs 155 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.

"All our geographies witnessed growth with significant contribution from EMEA and India. Total income was up by 22 per cent and profit after tax increased by 28 per cent in the second quarter compared to the same period last year," Newgen Software Technologies Chairman and Managing Director Diwakar Nigam said.

The company's annuity revenues, which include annual maintenance contracts, support and software-as-a-service, increased by 17 per cent to Rs 114.6 crore on a year-on-year basis. Subscription revenue from these services climbed 23 per cent to Rs 60.9 crore.

Close
Revenue from sale of products and license grew by 55 per cent on a YoY basis to Rs 40.9 crore.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Newgen Software #Results
first published: Oct 25, 2021 09:18 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.