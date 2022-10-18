 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Newgen Software Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 226.12 crore, up 21.9% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 11:11 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Newgen Software Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 226.12 crore in September 2022 up 21.9% from Rs. 185.50 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.27 crore in September 2022 down 19.04% from Rs. 37.39 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.17 crore in September 2022 down 17.52% from Rs. 53.55 crore in September 2021.
Newgen Software EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.35 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.39 in September 2021. Newgen Software shares closed at 362.05 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.85% returns over the last 6 months and -41.25% over the last 12 months.
Newgen Software Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations226.12187.90185.50
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations226.12187.90185.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost127.75116.19101.95
Depreciation6.105.624.28
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses60.7952.4436.94
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.4813.6542.32
Other Income6.5910.146.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.0723.7849.27
Interest1.160.840.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.9122.9548.70
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax36.9122.9548.70
Tax6.643.7711.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.2719.1837.39
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period30.2719.1837.39
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates30.2719.1837.39
Equity Share Capital69.6269.6069.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.352.765.39
Diluted EPS4.332.745.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.352.765.39
Diluted EPS4.332.745.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 18, 2022 11:00 pm
