Newgen Software Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 226.12 crore, up 21.9% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 226.12 187.90 185.50 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 226.12 187.90 185.50 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 127.75 116.19 101.95 Depreciation 6.10 5.62 4.28 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 60.79 52.44 36.94 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.48 13.65 42.32 Other Income 6.59 10.14 6.95 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.07 23.78 49.27 Interest 1.16 0.84 0.57 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 36.91 22.95 48.70 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 36.91 22.95 48.70 Tax 6.64 3.77 11.30 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 30.27 19.18 37.39 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 30.27 19.18 37.39 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 30.27 19.18 37.39 Equity Share Capital 69.62 69.60 69.44 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.35 2.76 5.39 Diluted EPS 4.33 2.74 5.33 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.35 2.76 5.39 Diluted EPS 4.33 2.74 5.33 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited