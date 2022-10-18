Newgen Software Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 226.12 crore, up 21.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 226.12 crore in September 2022 up 21.9% from Rs. 185.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.27 crore in September 2022 down 19.04% from Rs. 37.39 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.17 crore in September 2022 down 17.52% from Rs. 53.55 crore in September 2021.

Newgen Software EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.35 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.39 in September 2021.