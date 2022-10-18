Newgen Software Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 226.12 crore, up 21.9% Y-o-Y
October 18, 2022 / 11:11 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Newgen Software Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 226.12 crore in September 2022 up 21.9% from Rs. 185.50 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.27 crore in September 2022 down 19.04% from Rs. 37.39 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.17 crore in September 2022 down 17.52% from Rs. 53.55 crore in September 2021.
Newgen Software EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.35 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.39 in September 2021.
|Newgen Software shares closed at 362.05 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.85% returns over the last 6 months and -41.25% over the last 12 months.
|Newgen Software Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|226.12
|187.90
|185.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|226.12
|187.90
|185.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|127.75
|116.19
|101.95
|Depreciation
|6.10
|5.62
|4.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|60.79
|52.44
|36.94
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|31.48
|13.65
|42.32
|Other Income
|6.59
|10.14
|6.95
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|38.07
|23.78
|49.27
|Interest
|1.16
|0.84
|0.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|36.91
|22.95
|48.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|36.91
|22.95
|48.70
|Tax
|6.64
|3.77
|11.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|30.27
|19.18
|37.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|30.27
|19.18
|37.39
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|30.27
|19.18
|37.39
|Equity Share Capital
|69.62
|69.60
|69.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.35
|2.76
|5.39
|Diluted EPS
|4.33
|2.74
|5.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.35
|2.76
|5.39
|Diluted EPS
|4.33
|2.74
|5.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited