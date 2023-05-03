Newgen Software Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 305.05 crore, up 31.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Newgen Software Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 305.05 crore in March 2023 up 31.82% from Rs. 231.42 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.61 crore in March 2023 up 36.94% from Rs. 57.41 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.33 crore in March 2023 up 43.74% from Rs. 72.58 crore in March 2022.
Newgen Software EPS has increased to Rs. 11.29 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.25 in March 2022.
|Newgen Software shares closed at 566.00 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 65.67% returns over the last 6 months and 20.34% over the last 12 months.
|Newgen Software Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|305.05
|254.92
|231.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|305.05
|254.92
|231.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|141.55
|130.41
|111.22
|Depreciation
|6.79
|6.16
|4.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|67.05
|65.58
|52.75
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|89.66
|52.76
|62.49
|Other Income
|7.88
|9.39
|5.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|97.54
|62.14
|67.63
|Interest
|1.18
|1.08
|1.55
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|96.36
|61.07
|66.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|96.36
|61.07
|66.08
|Tax
|17.74
|12.86
|8.67
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|78.61
|48.20
|57.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|78.61
|48.20
|57.41
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|78.61
|48.20
|57.41
|Equity Share Capital
|69.66
|69.64
|69.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.29
|6.92
|8.25
|Diluted EPS
|11.04
|6.89
|8.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.29
|6.92
|8.25
|Diluted EPS
|11.04
|6.89
|8.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
