Newgen Software Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 305.05 crore, up 31.82% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 305.05 254.92 231.42 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 305.05 254.92 231.42 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 141.55 130.41 111.22 Depreciation 6.79 6.16 4.95 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 67.05 65.58 52.75 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 89.66 52.76 62.49 Other Income 7.88 9.39 5.13 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 97.54 62.14 67.63 Interest 1.18 1.08 1.55 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 96.36 61.07 66.08 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 96.36 61.07 66.08 Tax 17.74 12.86 8.67 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 78.61 48.20 57.41 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 78.61 48.20 57.41 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 78.61 48.20 57.41 Equity Share Capital 69.66 69.64 69.54 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 11.29 6.92 8.25 Diluted EPS 11.04 6.89 8.22 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 11.29 6.92 8.25 Diluted EPS 11.04 6.89 8.22 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited