Newgen Software Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 202.51 crore, up 9.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 202.51 crore in December 2021 up 9.16% from Rs. 185.51 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.81 crore in December 2021 up 34.98% from Rs. 35.42 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.11 crore in December 2021 down 10.02% from Rs. 72.36 crore in December 2020.

Newgen Software EPS has increased to Rs. 6.89 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.12 in December 2020.

Newgen Software shares closed at 623.90 on January 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.81% returns over the last 6 months and 108.35% over the last 12 months.