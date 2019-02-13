New Sagar Trad Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in December 2018 up 36% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2018 down 128.03% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2018 down 0% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2017.