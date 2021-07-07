New Markets Adv Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021 down 147.7% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021 down 200% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020.