New Light Appar Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore, down 79.39% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for New Light Apparels are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore in September 2022 down 79.39% from Rs. 2.47 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2022 down 354.45% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2022 down 187.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2021.

New Light Appar shares closed at 14.40 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -26.53% returns over the last 6 months and -63.41% over the last 12 months.

New Light Apparels
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.51 0.20 2.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.51 0.20 2.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.45 0.20 1.24
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.06 -0.10 1.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.05 0.05
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.18 0.17 0.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.23 -0.13 0.15
Other Income 0.08 0.14 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.15 0.01 0.15
Interest 0.04 0.06 0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.18 -0.05 0.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.18 -0.05 0.10
Tax -- -- 0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.18 -0.05 0.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.18 -0.05 0.07
Equity Share Capital 2.20 2.20 2.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.84 -0.25 0.33
Diluted EPS -0.84 -0.25 0.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.84 -0.25 0.33
Diluted EPS -0.84 -0.25 0.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

