New Light Appar Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore, down 79.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for New Light Apparels are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore in September 2022 down 79.39% from Rs. 2.47 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2022 down 354.45% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2022 down 187.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2021.
New Light Appar shares closed at 14.40 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -26.53% returns over the last 6 months and -63.41% over the last 12 months.
|
|New Light Apparels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.51
|0.20
|2.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.51
|0.20
|2.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.45
|0.20
|1.24
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.06
|-0.10
|1.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.05
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.18
|0.17
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.23
|-0.13
|0.15
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.14
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.15
|0.01
|0.15
|Interest
|0.04
|0.06
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.18
|-0.05
|0.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.18
|-0.05
|0.10
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.18
|-0.05
|0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.18
|-0.05
|0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|2.20
|2.20
|2.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.84
|-0.25
|0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.84
|-0.25
|0.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.84
|-0.25
|0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.84
|-0.25
|0.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited