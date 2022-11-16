English
    New Light Appar Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore, down 79.39% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for New Light Apparels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore in September 2022 down 79.39% from Rs. 2.47 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2022 down 354.45% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2022 down 187.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2021.

    New Light Appar shares closed at 14.40 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -26.53% returns over the last 6 months and -63.41% over the last 12 months.

    New Light Apparels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.510.202.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.510.202.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.450.201.24
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.06-0.101.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.050.05
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.180.170.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.23-0.130.15
    Other Income0.080.14--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.150.010.15
    Interest0.040.060.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.18-0.050.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.18-0.050.10
    Tax----0.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.18-0.050.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.18-0.050.07
    Equity Share Capital2.202.202.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.84-0.250.33
    Diluted EPS-0.84-0.250.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.84-0.250.33
    Diluted EPS-0.84-0.250.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #New Light Appar #New Light Apparels #Results
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:22 am