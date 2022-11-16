New Light Appar Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore, down 79.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore in September 2022 down 79.39% from Rs. 2.47 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2022 down 354.45% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2022 down 187.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2021.

New Light Appar shares closed at 14.40 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -26.53% returns over the last 6 months and -63.41% over the last 12 months.