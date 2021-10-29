New Light Appar Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore, up 41.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore in September 2021 up 41.12% from Rs. 1.75 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021 up 104.95% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2021 up 60% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2020.

New Light Appar EPS has increased to Rs. 0.33 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.16 in September 2020.

New Light Appar shares closed at 46.35 on October 28, 2021 (BSE)