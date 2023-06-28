New Light Appar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore, down 15.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore in March 2023 down 15.18% from Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2023 down 75.21% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2023 down 50.88% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2022.

New Light Appar shares closed at 21.00 on June 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 47.89% returns over the last 6 months and 64.71% over the last 12 months.