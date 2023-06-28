New Light Appar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore, down 15.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for New Light Apparels are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore in March 2023 down 15.18% from Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2023 down 75.21% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2023 down 50.88% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2022.
New Light Appar shares closed at 21.00 on June 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 47.89% returns over the last 6 months and 64.71% over the last 12 months.
|New Light Apparels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.43
|3.75
|1.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.43
|3.75
|1.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.06
|1.74
|1.68
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.13
|1.26
|0.40
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.02
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.08
|0.07
|0.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.87
|0.65
|-0.63
|Other Income
|0.01
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.87
|0.65
|-0.63
|Interest
|0.02
|0.01
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.89
|0.64
|-0.71
|Exceptional Items
|-0.03
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.92
|0.64
|-0.71
|Tax
|--
|0.10
|-0.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.92
|0.53
|-0.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.92
|0.53
|-0.52
|Equity Share Capital
|2.20
|2.20
|2.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.18
|2.43
|-2.39
|Diluted EPS
|-4.18
|2.43
|-2.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.18
|2.43
|-2.39
|Diluted EPS
|-4.18
|2.43
|-2.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited