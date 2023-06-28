English
    New Light Appar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore, down 15.18% Y-o-Y

    June 28, 2023 / 03:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for New Light Apparels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore in March 2023 down 15.18% from Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2023 down 75.21% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2023 down 50.88% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2022.

    New Light Appar shares closed at 21.00 on June 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 47.89% returns over the last 6 months and 64.71% over the last 12 months.

    New Light Apparels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.433.751.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.433.751.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.061.741.68
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.131.260.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.09
    Depreciation0.010.010.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.080.070.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.870.65-0.63
    Other Income0.01--0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.870.65-0.63
    Interest0.020.010.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.890.64-0.71
    Exceptional Items-0.03----
    P/L Before Tax-0.920.64-0.71
    Tax--0.10-0.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.920.53-0.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.920.53-0.52
    Equity Share Capital2.202.202.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.182.43-2.39
    Diluted EPS-4.182.43-2.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.182.43-2.39
    Diluted EPS-4.182.43-2.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #New Light Appar #New Light Apparels #Results
    first published: Jun 28, 2023 03:00 pm