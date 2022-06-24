New Light Appar Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.68 crore, up 1.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for New Light Apparels are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.68 crore in March 2022 up 1.97% from Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022 down 258.52% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2022 down 209.62% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2021.
New Light Appar shares closed at 13.00 on June 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given -60.49% returns over the last 6 months and -51.94% over the last 12 months.
|
|New Light Apparels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.68
|1.67
|1.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.68
|1.67
|1.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.68
|2.13
|1.94
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.40
|0.38
|-1.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.05
|0.11
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.10
|0.02
|0.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.63
|-0.92
|0.51
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.63
|-0.92
|0.51
|Interest
|0.07
|0.04
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.71
|-0.97
|0.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.71
|-0.97
|0.44
|Tax
|-0.18
|-0.25
|0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.52
|-0.71
|0.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.52
|-0.71
|0.33
|Equity Share Capital
|2.20
|2.20
|2.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.39
|-3.25
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-2.39
|-3.25
|0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.39
|-3.25
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-2.39
|-3.25
|0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited