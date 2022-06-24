 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

New Light Appar Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.68 crore, up 1.97% Y-o-Y

Jun 24, 2022 / 10:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for New Light Apparels are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.68 crore in March 2022 up 1.97% from Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022 down 258.52% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2022 down 209.62% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2021.

New Light Appar shares closed at 13.00 on June 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given -60.49% returns over the last 6 months and -51.94% over the last 12 months.

New Light Apparels
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.68 1.67 1.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.68 1.67 1.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.68 2.13 1.94
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.40 0.38 -1.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.09 0.05 0.11
Depreciation 0.06 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.10 0.02 0.15
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.63 -0.92 0.51
Other Income 0.00 -- 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.63 -0.92 0.51
Interest 0.07 0.04 0.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.71 -0.97 0.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.71 -0.97 0.44
Tax -0.18 -0.25 0.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.52 -0.71 0.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.52 -0.71 0.33
Equity Share Capital 2.20 2.20 2.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.39 -3.25 0.02
Diluted EPS -2.39 -3.25 0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.39 -3.25 0.02
Diluted EPS -2.39 -3.25 0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #New Light Appar #New Light Apparels #Results
first published: Jun 24, 2022 10:44 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.