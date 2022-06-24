New Light Appar Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.68 crore, up 1.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.68 crore in March 2022 up 1.97% from Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022 down 258.52% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2022 down 209.62% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2021.

New Light Appar shares closed at 13.00 on June 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given -60.49% returns over the last 6 months and -51.94% over the last 12 months.