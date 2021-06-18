New Light Appar Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore, up 5.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore in March 2021 up 5.37% from Rs. 1.57 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2021 up 1478.33% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2021 up 1200% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020.

New Light Appar EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2020.

New Light Appar shares closed at 23.65 on June 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given -17.45% returns over the last 6 months and -21.04% over the last 12 months.