New Light Appar Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore, up 195.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore in June 2023 up 195.57% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 up 123.25% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

New Light Appar EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2022.

New Light Appar shares closed at 20.10 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 44.60% returns over the last 6 months and 52.39% over the last 12 months.