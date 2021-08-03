New Light Appar Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, down 7.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in June 2021 down 7.66% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021 up 50.43% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021 up 62.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2020.

New Light Appar shares closed at 44.00 on August 02, 2021 (BSE)