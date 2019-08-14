New Light Appar Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.63 crore, down 16.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.63 crore in June 2019 down 16.59% from Rs. 4.35 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2019 down 49.36% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2019 up 11.11% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2018.

New Light Appar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2018.

New Light Appar shares closed at 36.90 on August 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given -16.80% returns over the last 6 months and 36.67% over the last 12 months.