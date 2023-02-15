 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
New Light Appar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.75 crore, up 125.28% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 04:38 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for New Light Apparels are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.75 crore in December 2022 up 125.28% from Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 up 174.73% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2022 up 172.53% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2021.

New Light Apparels
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.75 0.51 1.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.75 0.51 1.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.74 0.45 2.13
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.26 0.06 0.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.04 0.05
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.07 0.18 0.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.65 -0.23 -0.92
Other Income -- 0.08 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.65 -0.15 -0.92
Interest 0.01 0.04 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.64 -0.18 -0.97
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.64 -0.18 -0.97
Tax 0.10 -- -0.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.53 -0.18 -0.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.53 -0.18 -0.71
Equity Share Capital 2.20 2.20 2.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.43 -0.84 -3.25
Diluted EPS 2.43 -0.84 -3.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.43 -0.84 -3.25
Diluted EPS 2.43 -0.84 -3.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
