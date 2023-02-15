New Light Appar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.75 crore, up 125.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.75 crore in December 2022 up 125.28% from Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 up 174.73% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2022 up 172.53% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2021.