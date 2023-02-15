New Light Appar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.75 crore, up 125.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.75 crore in December 2022 up 125.28% from Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 up 174.73% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2022 up 172.53% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2021.

New Light Appar EPS has increased to Rs. 2.43 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.25 in December 2021.

New Light Appar shares closed at 15.25 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.31% returns over the last 6 months and -40.20% over the last 12 months.