New Light Appar Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.86 crore, up 0.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.86 crore in December 2019 up 0.65% from Rs. 3.84 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019 down 86.28% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2019 down 31.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2018.

New Light Appar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.25 in December 2018.

New Light Appar shares closed at 30.75 on January 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given -16.21% returns over the last 6 months and -30.35% over the last 12 months.