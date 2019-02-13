New Light Appar Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.84 crore, up 24.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.84 crore in December 2018 up 24.44% from Rs. 3.08 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2018 down 48.79% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2018 up 6.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2017.

New Light Appar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.48 in December 2017.

New Light Appar shares closed at 43.90 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given 62.59% returns over the last 6 months and 79.18% over the last 12 months.