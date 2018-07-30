New India Assurance Q1 net profit up 27% as gross premiums jump

State-owned general insurer New India Assurance posted a 27 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its net profit for the first quarter ended June 30 on an increase in gross premiums. The profit after tax stood at Rs 635 crore from Rs 499 crore, a year ago.

The insurer's Indian gross direct premium went up by 12.6 percent YoY to Rs 6,053 crore. The global gross written premium was up by 10 percent YoY to Rs 6,961 crore.

The company is the largest general insurer with a market share of 16.8 percent.

The combined ratio was flat at 111.02 percent in Q1 compared to 111.03 percent a year ago.

The adjusted combined ratio reduced to 94.72 percent compared to 95.32 percent a year ago.

New India's Return on Equity ( annualized) was at 16.1 percent. The solvency margin continued to be healthy at 2.66 compared to a regulatory requirement of 1.50.

G Srinivasan, Chairman Cum Managing Director said that the company has improved its operating performance during the first quarter. "The Company expects to improve the operating performance and also reduce the combined ratio further," he added.

Among the business segments, health insurance underwriting loss rose to Rs 476.29 crore in Q1FY19 from Rs 308.65 crore a year ago. However, it dropped from Rs 583.54 crore on a sequential basis.

The motor insurance segment also posted underwriting loss of Rs 110.68 crore, a drop from Rs 237.24 crore a year ago.

The fire portfolio saw the losses more than double to Rs 207.80 crore in Q1 from Rs 86.61 crore in the year ago period.

However, the crop insurance portfolio hadan underwritong profit of Rs 43.98 crore in Q1FY19 compared to a loss of Rs 7.89 crore a year ago.

Apart from marine, crop and liability, all other segments reported an underwriting loss. This meant that the claims paid out were higher than premiums collected.