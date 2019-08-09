New India Assurance Q1 net profit down 56.2% as underwriting losses rocket

The country's largest general insurer New India Assurance posted a 56.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in standalone net profit for the June quarter at Rs 278.11 crore. This was on account of a 53.8 percent YoY increase in its underwriting losses to Rs 1,097.78 crore in Q1.

The non-life insurer saw a 4.6 percent YoY growth in net earned premium at Rs 5,406.05 crore in Q1. The combined ratio rose 116.28 percent compared to 111.03 percent, during the period.

A combined ratio below 100 percent indicates that the insurer is making underwriting profit.

All business segments, include fire, marine, motor, health and crop, posted an underwriting loss. This meant that the claims paid exceeded the premiums collected. A host of insurers faced high claims from Cyclone Fani that hit Odisha in April/May 2019.