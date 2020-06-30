App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 10:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

New India Assurance posts Q4 net profit at Rs 127 crore

Total income in the March quarter rose to Rs 7,040.23 crore from Rs 6,570.11 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned general insurer New India Assurance on Tuesday reported Rs 126.6 crore profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31. The company had registered a net loss of Rs 270.54 crore in January-March period of 2018-19.

Total income in the March quarter rose to Rs 7,040.23 crore from Rs 6,570.11 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

For the full fiscal, the insurer registered a net profit of Rs 1,417.75 crore in 2019-20 as against Rs 579.79 crore in the previous fiscal.

Close
Total income in 2019-20 to Rs 28,046.56 crore from Rs 25,272.38 crore.
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 10:50 pm

tags #Business #New India Assurance #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.