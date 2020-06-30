New India Assurance posts Q4 net profit at Rs 127 crore

State-owned general insurer New India Assurance on Tuesday reported Rs 126.6 crore profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31. The company had registered a net loss of Rs 270.54 crore in January-March period of 2018-19.

Total income in the March quarter rose to Rs 7,040.23 crore from Rs 6,570.11 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

For the full fiscal, the insurer registered a net profit of Rs 1,417.75 crore in 2019-20 as against Rs 579.79 crore in the previous fiscal.

Total income in 2019-20 to Rs 28,046.56 crore from Rs 25,272.38 crore.