New India Assur Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10,131.52 crore, up 34.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,131.52 crore in March 2023 up 34.57% from Rs. 7,529.05 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 154.96 crore in March 2023 up 128.52% from Rs. 543.35 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 159.46 crore in March 2023 up 124.22% from Rs. 658.42 crore in March 2022.

New India Assur EPS has increased to Rs. 0.94 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.30 in March 2022.

New India Assur shares closed at 118.65 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.17% returns over the last 6 months and 19.25% over the last 12 months.