 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

New India Assur Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,529.05 crore, up 1270.76% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for New India Assurance Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 7,529.05 crore in March 2022 up 1270.76% from Rs. 549.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 543.35 crore in March 2022 down 325.09% from Rs. 241.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 658.42 crore in March 2022 down 296.57% from Rs. 334.95 crore in March 2021.

New India Assur shares closed at 104.90 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.22% returns over the last 6 months and -35.37% over the last 12 months.

New India Assurance Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6,328.52 84.46 549.26
Other Operating Income 1,200.53 607.21 --
Total Income From Operations 7,529.05 691.67 549.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 865.31 -- --
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 56.67 2.98 13.62
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7,324.32 104.83 213.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -717.25 583.86 321.98
Other Income 58.83 3.54 12.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -658.42 587.40 334.95
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -658.42 587.40 334.95
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -658.42 587.40 334.95
Tax -115.07 96.44 93.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -543.35 490.96 241.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -543.35 490.96 241.39
Equity Share Capital 824.00 824.00 824.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 18,227.92 18,708.43 18,192.33
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.30 2.98 1.46
Diluted EPS -3.30 2.98 1.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.30 2.98 1.46
Diluted EPS -3.30 2.98 1.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #New India Assur #New India Assurance Company #Results
first published: May 24, 2022 12:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.