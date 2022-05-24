New India Assur Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,529.05 crore, up 1270.76% Y-o-Y
May 24, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for New India Assurance Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 7,529.05 crore in March 2022 up 1270.76% from Rs. 549.26 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 543.35 crore in March 2022 down 325.09% from Rs. 241.39 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 658.42 crore in March 2022 down 296.57% from Rs. 334.95 crore in March 2021.
New India Assur shares closed at 104.90 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.22% returns over the last 6 months and -35.37% over the last 12 months.
|New India Assurance Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6,328.52
|84.46
|549.26
|Other Operating Income
|1,200.53
|607.21
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7,529.05
|691.67
|549.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|865.31
|--
|--
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|56.67
|2.98
|13.62
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7,324.32
|104.83
|213.66
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-717.25
|583.86
|321.98
|Other Income
|58.83
|3.54
|12.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-658.42
|587.40
|334.95
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-658.42
|587.40
|334.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-658.42
|587.40
|334.95
|Tax
|-115.07
|96.44
|93.56
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-543.35
|490.96
|241.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-543.35
|490.96
|241.39
|Equity Share Capital
|824.00
|824.00
|824.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|18,227.92
|18,708.43
|18,192.33
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.30
|2.98
|1.46
|Diluted EPS
|-3.30
|2.98
|1.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.30
|2.98
|1.46
|Diluted EPS
|-3.30
|2.98
|1.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
