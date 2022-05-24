New India Assur Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,529.05 crore, up 1270.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,529.05 crore in March 2022 up 1270.76% from Rs. 549.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 543.35 crore in March 2022 down 325.09% from Rs. 241.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 658.42 crore in March 2022 down 296.57% from Rs. 334.95 crore in March 2021.

New India Assur shares closed at 104.90 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.22% returns over the last 6 months and -35.37% over the last 12 months.