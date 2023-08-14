English
    New India Assur Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9,274.44 crore, up 8.57% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for New India Assurance Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9,274.44 crore in June 2023 up 8.57% from Rs. 8,542.41 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 260.23 crore in June 2023 up 119.66% from Rs. 118.47 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 310.91 crore in June 2023 up 110.17% from Rs. 147.93 crore in June 2022.

    New India Assur EPS has increased to Rs. 1.58 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.72 in June 2022.

    New India Assur shares closed at 125.70 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.27% returns over the last 6 months and 42.52% over the last 12 months.

    New India Assurance Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9,274.447,893.227,181.61
    Other Operating Income--2,238.301,360.80
    Total Income From Operations9,274.4410,131.528,542.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost796.87837.54733.63
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies31.63-20.9058.60
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8,135.039,196.587,605.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax310.91118.30144.33
    Other Income--41.163.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax310.91159.46147.93
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax310.91159.46147.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax310.91159.46147.93
    Tax50.684.5029.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities260.23154.96118.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period260.23154.96118.47
    Equity Share Capital824.00824.00824.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves19,733.7419,505.3918,379.83
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.580.940.72
    Diluted EPS1.580.940.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.580.940.72
    Diluted EPS1.580.940.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:00 am

