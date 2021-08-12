New India Assur Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 209.88 crore, down 53.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 209.88 crore in June 2021 down 53.75% from Rs. 453.84 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.22 crore in June 2021 down 68.86% from Rs. 286.47 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.62 crore in June 2021 down 70.4% from Rs. 343.27 crore in June 2020.

New India Assur EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.54 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.74 in June 2020.

New India Assur shares closed at 149.60 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 12.86% returns over the last 6 months and 28.14% over the last 12 months.