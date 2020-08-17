New India Assur Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 453.84 crore, up 18.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 453.84 crore in June 2020 up 18.43% from Rs. 383.21 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 286.47 crore in June 2020 up 3.38% from Rs. 277.11 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 343.27 crore in June 2020 up 13.3% from Rs. 302.98 crore in June 2019.

New India Assur EPS has increased to Rs. 1.74 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.69 in June 2019.

New India Assur shares closed at 116.20 on August 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given -15.12% returns over the last 6 months and 1.97% over the last 12 months.