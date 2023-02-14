 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

New India Assur Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,503.65 crore, up 11.38% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:22 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for New India Assurance Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 10,503.65 crore in December 2022 up 11.38% from Rs. 9,430.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 748.51 crore in December 2022 up 52.46% from Rs. 490.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 914.32 crore in December 2022 up 55.66% from Rs. 587.40 crore in December 2021.

New India Assurance Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7,861.09 7,308.47 7,398.35
Other Operating Income 2,642.56 4,232.89 2,031.76
Total Income From Operations 10,503.65 11,541.36 9,430.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 836.30 651.72 707.09
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 35.83 27.40 2.98
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8,735.07 10,843.28 8,136.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 896.45 18.96 583.86
Other Income 17.87 4.55 3.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 914.32 23.51 587.40
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 914.32 23.51 587.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 914.32 23.51 587.40
Tax 165.81 -9.94 96.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 748.51 33.45 490.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 748.51 33.45 490.96
Equity Share Capital 824.00 824.00 824.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 19,340.83 18,365.69 18,708.43
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.54 0.20 2.98
Diluted EPS 4.54 0.20 2.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.54 0.20 2.98
Diluted EPS 4.54 0.20 2.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited