New India Assur Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,503.65 crore, up 11.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,503.65 crore in December 2022 up 11.38% from Rs. 9,430.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 748.51 crore in December 2022 up 52.46% from Rs. 490.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 914.32 crore in December 2022 up 55.66% from Rs. 587.40 crore in December 2021.