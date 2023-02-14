New India Assur Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,503.65 crore, up 11.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,503.65 crore in December 2022 up 11.38% from Rs. 9,430.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 748.51 crore in December 2022 up 52.46% from Rs. 490.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 914.32 crore in December 2022 up 55.66% from Rs. 587.40 crore in December 2021.

New India Assur EPS has increased to Rs. 4.54 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.98 in December 2021.

New India Assur shares closed at 101.15 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.41% returns over the last 6 months and -23.72% over the last 12 months.