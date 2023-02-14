English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    New India Assur Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,503.65 crore, up 11.38% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:22 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for New India Assurance Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10,503.65 crore in December 2022 up 11.38% from Rs. 9,430.11 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 748.51 crore in December 2022 up 52.46% from Rs. 490.96 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 914.32 crore in December 2022 up 55.66% from Rs. 587.40 crore in December 2021.

    New India Assur EPS has increased to Rs. 4.54 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.98 in December 2021.

    New India Assur shares closed at 101.15 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.41% returns over the last 6 months and -23.72% over the last 12 months.

    New India Assurance Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7,861.097,308.477,398.35
    Other Operating Income2,642.564,232.892,031.76
    Total Income From Operations10,503.6511,541.369,430.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost836.30651.72707.09
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies35.8327.402.98
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8,735.0710,843.288,136.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax896.4518.96583.86
    Other Income17.874.553.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax914.3223.51587.40
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax914.3223.51587.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax914.3223.51587.40
    Tax165.81-9.9496.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities748.5133.45490.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period748.5133.45490.96
    Equity Share Capital824.00824.00824.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves19,340.8318,365.6918,708.43
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.540.202.98
    Diluted EPS4.540.202.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.540.202.98
    Diluted EPS4.540.202.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #New India Assur #New India Assurance Company #Results
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:11 am