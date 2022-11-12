 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

New India Assur Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11,589.51 crore, up 5616.72% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 02:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for New India Assurance Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 11,589.51 crore in September 2022 up 5616.72% from Rs. 202.73 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.28 crore in September 2022 down 64.83% from Rs. 145.79 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.53 crore in September 2022 down 72.45% from Rs. 136.21 crore in September 2021.

New India Assur EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.31 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.88 in September 2021.

New India Assur shares closed at 102.20 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.58% returns over the last 6 months and -35.30% over the last 12 months.

New India Assurance Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7,349.55 7,229.53 202.73
Other Operating Income 4,239.96 1,364.99 --
Total Income From Operations 11,589.51 8,594.52 202.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 655.99 738.70 --
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 37.65 41.44 -5.64
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10,862.81 7,656.32 105.05
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.06 158.06 103.32
Other Income 4.47 2.88 32.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.53 160.94 136.21
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 37.53 160.94 136.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 37.53 160.94 136.21
Tax -4.40 30.58 2.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 41.93 130.36 133.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 41.93 130.36 133.43
Minority Interest -2.19 -3.26 -0.23
Share Of P/L Of Associates 11.54 6.77 12.59
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 51.28 133.87 145.79
Equity Share Capital 824.00 824.00 824.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 19,132.50 19,106.92 19,125.12
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.31 0.81 0.88
Diluted EPS 0.31 0.81 0.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.31 0.81 0.88
Diluted EPS 0.31 0.81 0.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #New India Assur #New India Assurance Company #Results
first published: Nov 12, 2022 02:32 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.