    New India Assur Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11,589.51 crore, up 5616.72% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 02:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for New India Assurance Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11,589.51 crore in September 2022 up 5616.72% from Rs. 202.73 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.28 crore in September 2022 down 64.83% from Rs. 145.79 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.53 crore in September 2022 down 72.45% from Rs. 136.21 crore in September 2021.

    New India Assur EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.31 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.88 in September 2021.

    New India Assur shares closed at 102.20 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.58% returns over the last 6 months and -35.30% over the last 12 months.

    New India Assurance Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7,349.557,229.53202.73
    Other Operating Income4,239.961,364.99--
    Total Income From Operations11,589.518,594.52202.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost655.99738.70--
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies37.6541.44-5.64
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10,862.817,656.32105.05
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.06158.06103.32
    Other Income4.472.8832.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.53160.94136.21
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax37.53160.94136.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax37.53160.94136.21
    Tax-4.4030.582.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities41.93130.36133.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period41.93130.36133.43
    Minority Interest-2.19-3.26-0.23
    Share Of P/L Of Associates11.546.7712.59
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates51.28133.87145.79
    Equity Share Capital824.00824.00824.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves19,132.5019,106.9219,125.12
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.310.810.88
    Diluted EPS0.310.810.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.310.810.88
    Diluted EPS0.310.810.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

