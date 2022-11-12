New India Assur Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11,589.51 crore, up 5616.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11,589.51 crore in September 2022 up 5616.72% from Rs. 202.73 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.28 crore in September 2022 down 64.83% from Rs. 145.79 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.53 crore in September 2022 down 72.45% from Rs. 136.21 crore in September 2021.

New India Assur EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.31 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.88 in September 2021.

New India Assur shares closed at 102.20 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.58% returns over the last 6 months and -35.30% over the last 12 months.