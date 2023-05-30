English
    New India Assur Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10,182.36 crore, up 19.73% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 01:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for New India Assurance Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10,182.36 crore in March 2023 up 19.73% from Rs. 8,504.19 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 126.12 crore in March 2023 up 122.83% from Rs. 552.40 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 150.12 crore in March 2023 up 122.39% from Rs. 670.34 crore in March 2022.

    New India Assur EPS has increased to Rs. 0.77 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.35 in March 2022.

    New India Assur shares closed at 118.65 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.17% returns over the last 6 months and 19.25% over the last 12 months.

    New India Assurance Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7,937.387,908.497,296.37
    Other Operating Income2,244.981,889.751,207.82
    Total Income From Operations10,182.369,798.248,504.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost844.05840.83874.25
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-16.7925.6556.67
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9,245.718,023.898,302.62
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax109.39907.87-729.35
    Other Income40.73--59.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax150.12907.87-670.34
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax150.12907.87-670.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax150.12907.87-670.34
    Tax6.19162.80-120.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities143.93745.07-549.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period143.93745.07-549.80
    Minority Interest2.401.102.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-20.21-9.44-4.60
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates126.12736.73-552.40
    Equity Share Capital824.00824.00824.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves20,291.0620,109.9818,950.04
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.774.47-3.35
    Diluted EPS0.774.47-3.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.774.47-3.35
    Diluted EPS0.774.47-3.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

