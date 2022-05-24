 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
New India Assur Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,504.19 crore, up 1479.41% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for New India Assurance Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 8,504.19 crore in March 2022 up 1479.41% from Rs. 538.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 552.40 crore in March 2022 down 337.12% from Rs. 232.96 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 670.34 crore in March 2022 down 306.66% from Rs. 324.37 crore in March 2021.

New India Assur shares closed at 104.90 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.22% returns over the last 6 months and -35.37% over the last 12 months.

New India Assurance Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7,296.37 93.41 538.44
Other Operating Income 1,207.82 607.79 --
Total Income From Operations 8,504.19 701.20 538.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 874.25 -- --
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 56.67 2.98 13.62
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8,302.62 104.82 213.73
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -729.35 593.40 311.09
Other Income 59.01 1.34 13.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -670.34 594.74 324.37
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -670.34 594.74 324.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -670.34 594.74 324.37
Tax -120.54 100.82 84.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -549.80 493.92 239.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -549.80 493.92 239.93
Minority Interest 2.00 -1.38 2.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -4.60 10.46 -8.98
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -552.40 503.00 232.96
Equity Share Capital 824.00 824.00 824.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 18,950.04 19,425.02 18,777.02
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.35 3.05 1.41
Diluted EPS -3.35 3.05 1.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.35 3.05 1.41
Diluted EPS -3.35 3.05 1.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 24, 2022 11:23 am
