New India Assur Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,504.19 crore, up 1479.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for New India Assurance Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 8,504.19 crore in March 2022 up 1479.41% from Rs. 538.44 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 552.40 crore in March 2022 down 337.12% from Rs. 232.96 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 670.34 crore in March 2022 down 306.66% from Rs. 324.37 crore in March 2021.
New India Assur shares closed at 104.90 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.22% returns over the last 6 months and -35.37% over the last 12 months.
|
|New India Assurance Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7,296.37
|93.41
|538.44
|Other Operating Income
|1,207.82
|607.79
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8,504.19
|701.20
|538.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|874.25
|--
|--
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|56.67
|2.98
|13.62
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8,302.62
|104.82
|213.73
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-729.35
|593.40
|311.09
|Other Income
|59.01
|1.34
|13.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-670.34
|594.74
|324.37
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-670.34
|594.74
|324.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-670.34
|594.74
|324.37
|Tax
|-120.54
|100.82
|84.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-549.80
|493.92
|239.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-549.80
|493.92
|239.93
|Minority Interest
|2.00
|-1.38
|2.01
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-4.60
|10.46
|-8.98
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-552.40
|503.00
|232.96
|Equity Share Capital
|824.00
|824.00
|824.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|18,950.04
|19,425.02
|18,777.02
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.35
|3.05
|1.41
|Diluted EPS
|-3.35
|3.05
|1.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.35
|3.05
|1.41
|Diluted EPS
|-3.35
|3.05
|1.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited