New India Assur Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,504.19 crore, up 1479.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,504.19 crore in March 2022 up 1479.41% from Rs. 538.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 552.40 crore in March 2022 down 337.12% from Rs. 232.96 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 670.34 crore in March 2022 down 306.66% from Rs. 324.37 crore in March 2021.

New India Assur shares closed at 104.90 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.22% returns over the last 6 months and -35.37% over the last 12 months.