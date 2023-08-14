New India Assur Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9,332.23 crore, up 8.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,332.23 crore in June 2023 up 8.58% from Rs. 8,594.52 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 260.23 crore in June 2023 up 94.39% from Rs. 133.87 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 317.80 crore in June 2023 up 97.46% from Rs. 160.94 crore in June 2022.

New India Assur EPS has increased to Rs. 1.58 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.81 in June 2022.

New India Assur shares closed at 125.70 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.46% returns over the last 6 months and 42.36% over the last 12 months.