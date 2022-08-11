 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
New India Assur Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,594.52 crore, up 3705.41% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 11:07 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for New India Assurance Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 8,594.52 crore in June 2022 up 3705.41% from Rs. 225.85 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 133.87 crore in June 2022 up 36.35% from Rs. 98.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 160.94 crore in June 2022 up 37.56% from Rs. 117.00 crore in June 2021.

New India Assur EPS has increased to Rs. 0.81 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.60 in June 2021.

New India Assur shares closed at 88.35 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -36.05% returns over the last 6 months and -41.89% over the last 12 months.

New India Assurance Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7,229.53 7,296.37 225.85
Other Operating Income 1,364.99 1,207.82 --
Total Income From Operations 8,594.52 8,504.19 225.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 738.70 874.25 --
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 41.44 56.67 6.91
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7,656.32 8,302.62 103.67
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 158.06 -729.35 115.27
Other Income 2.88 59.01 1.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 160.94 -670.34 117.00
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 160.94 -670.34 117.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 160.94 -670.34 117.00
Tax 30.58 -120.54 16.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 130.36 -549.80 100.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 130.36 -549.80 100.37
Minority Interest -3.26 2.00 -4.25
Share Of P/L Of Associates 6.77 -4.60 2.06
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 133.87 -552.40 98.18
Equity Share Capital 824.00 824.00 824.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 19,106.92 18,950.04 19,029.10
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.81 -3.35 0.60
Diluted EPS 0.81 -3.35 0.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.81 -3.35 0.60
Diluted EPS 0.81 -3.35 0.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 11, 2022 11:00 am
