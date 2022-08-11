New India Assur Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,594.52 crore, up 3705.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,594.52 crore in June 2022 up 3705.41% from Rs. 225.85 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 133.87 crore in June 2022 up 36.35% from Rs. 98.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 160.94 crore in June 2022 up 37.56% from Rs. 117.00 crore in June 2021.

New India Assur EPS has increased to Rs. 0.81 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.60 in June 2021.

New India Assur shares closed at 88.35 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -36.05% returns over the last 6 months and -41.89% over the last 12 months.