Neutral Nestle India; target of Rs 16,440: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Nestle India

After a blip in 2QCY20 (led by supply-chain issues), the company resumed double-digit sales growth in 3QCY20 – which appears likely to sustain given the continued benefits of an in-home consumption boost. Lower milk, wheat, and sugar costs also led to sequential gross margin improvement. Consequently, EBITDA also grew in double-digits, a first after seven quarters. The company also stated in the press release that double-digit growth was seen in the Noodles, Coffee, and Chocolates categories. Chocolates, being a discretionary product category, had a blip in earlier quarters. Growth in these categories further indicates volume growth (undisclosed) is likely to have been at 12–13% v/s 10% sales growth.

Outlook

However, current valuations of 64.9x CY21E EPS and 55.9x CY22E EPS appear to completely factor in upside for the next year. We value the company at 60x Sep’22E EPS to arrive at TP of INR16,440. Maintain Neutral.

