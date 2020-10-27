172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|neutral-nestle-india-target-of-rs-16440-motilal-oswal-6024101.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 06:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Neutral Nestle India; target of Rs 16,440: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Nestle India with a target price of Rs 16,440 in its research report dated October 24, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Nestle India


After a blip in 2QCY20 (led by supply-chain issues), the company resumed double-digit sales growth in 3QCY20 – which appears likely to sustain given the continued benefits of an in-home consumption boost. Lower milk, wheat, and sugar costs also led to sequential gross margin improvement. Consequently, EBITDA also grew in double-digits, a first after seven quarters. The company also stated in the press release that double-digit growth was seen in the Noodles, Coffee, and Chocolates categories. Chocolates, being a discretionary product category, had a blip in earlier quarters. Growth in these categories further indicates volume growth (undisclosed) is likely to have been at 12–13% v/s 10% sales growth.


Outlook


However, current valuations of 64.9x CY21E EPS and 55.9x CY22E EPS appear to completely factor in upside for the next year. We value the company at 60x Sep’22E EPS to arrive at TP of INR16,440. Maintain Neutral.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 06:50 pm

tags #Motilal Oswal #Nestle India #neutral #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.