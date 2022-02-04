MARKET NEWS

    Neutral ITC; target of Rs 245: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on ITC has recommended buy on the stock with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 245 in its research report dated February 03, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 04, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST
    While its 3Q earnings were in line with our estimates, the likely impact of the Omicron COVID variant on its 4Q earnings has resulted in 6% reduction in its FY22E EPS. There has been no material change in our FY23E and FY24E EPS.  As stated in our detailed note in Nov’21, with the Cigarettes business likely to contribute 80% to ITC's overall EBIT even in FY23E, there is no material reduction in its dependence on this segment, which is beset by concerns of: a) weak EBIT growth for several years now, b) the overhang of a possible GST increase going forward, and c) ESG-related issues over tobacco, leading to a reduction in global valuation multiples.


    Outlook


    Revenue was higher than our expectations, led by outperformance in the Agri and Hotels businesses, but overall EBITDA and PAT was in line.  Among the internals, the positive surprise was the Cigarette volume growth of 13%. We were expecting some disruption towards the end of 3QFY22 on account of the COVID-led restrictions beginning from the last fortnight of Dec’21. It is true that this growth was on a 7% volume decline. Nevertheless, average Cigarette volume and EBIT growth over the last two-years remains between 2% and 3%. With input costs led pressures weighing on FMCG - Others’ margin YoY, EBIT diversification away from Cigarettes will take time. We maintain our Neutral view.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

