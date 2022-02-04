MARKET NEWS

    Neutral Godrej Properties; target of Rs 1,800: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Godrej Properties has recommended buy on the stock with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 1,800 in its research report dated February 03, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 04, 2022 / 12:48 PM IST

    Godrej Properties (GPL) reported a subdued quarter as its pre-sales volumes declined 7% YoY / 39% on a sequential basis. Better realizations led to marginal growth YoY in value terms. Collections improved on both a YoY/QoQ basis and led to positive operating cash generation (post interest, tax, and JV adjustments). GPL utilized INR7b of its balance QIP money for land and approval-related payouts.


    Outlook


    The company announced its intention to invest in DB Realty (DB, not rated) through convertible warrants in order to explore slum rehabilitation (SRA) and Maharashtra Housing and Area Redevelopment Authority (MHADA) redevelopment opportunities through a JV under a separate SPV. With 90msf of the executable pipeline and INR40b of surplus cash, we expect the scale-up in pre-sales and cash flows would continue. However, at 3.3x P/NAV, we believe the larger part of the growth is baked into the valuation. Furthermore, the partnership with DB Realty would be a nearterm overhang until there is project visibility. We maintain our NEUTRAL rating on the stock, with revised SoTP-based TP of INR 1,800 v/s INR 2,100 earlier.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Godrej Properties #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 4, 2022 12:48 pm
